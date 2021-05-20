Celltrion confirms neutralizing potency against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants of treatment with the anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody regdanvimab (CT-P59)

CT-P59 has demonstrated its capacity against the main emerging mutations, including the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in New York (B.1.526), ​​Nigeria (B.1.525) and India (B.1.617) 1

The assessment of other worrisome emerging variants (first identified in Brazil P.12 is ongoing; data is expected to be obtained in the coming months

Celltrion is committed to testing therapeutic neutralizing antibodies against a wide range of emerging variants to end the pandemic

The Celltrion Group today announced that CT-P59, a candidate for anti-COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment, has confirmed its neutralizing potency against emerging variants first identified in New York (B.1.526), ​​Nigeria (B.1.525) and India (B.1.617) .1

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) has evaluated the test by combining the antibody with newly emerging variants first identified in New York (B.1.526), ​​Nigeria (B.1.525), and Brazil (P.1); infecting the host cell with this combination to identify the neutralizing effect against the variants with CT-P59. The monoclonal antibody candidate CT-P59 demonstrated a high neutralizing capacity against the New York (B.1.526) and Nigerian (B.1.525) variants and produced neutralizing levels against the Indian variant (B.1.617) in a in vitro pseudovirus assay .1

The company intends to study neutralization levels against additional emerging strains, including the Brazilian variant (P.1) 2, to proactively tackle the pandemic as the virus continues to evolve. CT-P59 is known to successfully neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 variants first identified in the UK (B.1.1.7), California (B.1.427 / B.1.429), Brazil (P.2), in addition of the six previously identified variants of SARS-CoV-2 genomic mutations (S · L · V · G · GH · GR variants).

“The emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants has generated great concern around the world. We are encouraged by these results, which reinforce our confidence that CT-P59 could be effective against these newly detected variants,” comments the Dr. HoUng Kim, MD, Head of the Medical and Marketing division of Celltrion Healthcare. “Monoclonal antibodies have the potential to alleviate symptoms and prevent progression to severe disease in patients with mild to moderate COVID-19. It is clear that there is an urgent need to improve access to treatments such as regdanvimab, as the Emerging variants continue to threaten efforts to contain the spread of the virus around the world. “

Celltrion has successfully enrolled more than 1,300 people and its Phase III clinical study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CT-P59 in 13 countries, including the US, Spain and Romania, is ongoing and is scheduled to become available. of data in the coming months.

As of May 2021, more than 3,000 people have been treated with regdanvimab in the Republic of Korea.

About Celltrion Healthcare

Celltrion Healthcare is committed to providing innovative and affordable medicines to promote patient access to advanced therapies. Their products are manufactured in state-of-the-art mammalian cell culture facilities, designed and built to comply with US FDA good manufacturing practice guidelines and EU good manufacturing practice. Celltrion Healthcare strives to deliver high-quality, cost-effective solutions through an extensive global network spanning more than 110 different countries. For more information visit: https://www.celltrionhealthcare.com/en-us.

About regdanvimab (CT-P59)

CT-P59 was identified as a potential treatment for COVID-19 through the screening of candidate antibodies and the selection of those that demonstrated the greatest potency to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Preclinical in vitro and in vivo studies showed that CT-P59 binds solidly to SARS-CoV-2 RBD and significantly neutralizes the parent type and mutant variants of concern, including the UK variant (B.1.17). In in vivo models, CT-P59 effectively reduced SARS-CoV-2 viral load and lung inflammation. The results of a global Phase I clinical trial with CT-P59 demonstrated a promising profile in terms of safety, tolerability, antiviral effect and efficacy in patients with mild symptoms of COVID-19.1 Celltrion has also begun the development of a neutralizing antibody cocktail with CT-P59 against new emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

