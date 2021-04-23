Cellnex registers its capital increase in the Mercantile Registry

Bloomberg

Five things to know to start your day

(Bloomberg) – Biden is at stake for taxes, bitcoin crashes, and today is PMI day Taxes on the rich President Joe Biden plans to propose an increase in the capital gains tax rate for people with low income. higher incomes to 39.6%, which would rise to 43.4% when including the additional Obamacare taxes. Biden, following a campaign promise to tax the rich more, is betting the policy will be popular enough to win congressional approval. While stocks tumbled following the Bloomberg News report yesterday, Wall Street is reacting relatively calmly to the plan, with many pointing to the likelihood of lengthy negotiations. UBS Group AG warned of a 7% impact on stock valuations as a higher tax affects perception.BitcoinA new episode of liquidation this morning saw bitcoin plunge almost 8% to $ 47,525, while the largest cryptocurrency It is headed for its worst week in over a year. Fears surrounding higher taxes on capital gains have only increased the volatility of the currency. Bitcoin is not undergoing a solo sell-off, as the second-largest digital currency, ether, and the coin that was born as a joke, dogecoin, also fell this morning. published data from the Purchasing Managers Indices. Japan's manufacturing activity expanded for the third month in a row before much of the country enters a state of emergency. The eurozone recovery is gaining ground: services returned to growth in April and the manufacturing sector expanded at a record pace. PMI data for the UK showed that the economy is growing at its fastest pace in seven years. Manufacturing and services PMI data for the United States is released at 9:45 a.m. Mixed markets Higher taxes, lingering fears about the COVID situation and corporate results are in the limelight for global equity markets. The MSCI Asia-Pacific Index rose 0.3%, while Japan's Topix Index closed 0.4% lower. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 Index was down 0.3% at 5:50 am and is heading for its first weekly decline in eight weeks. S&P 500 futures pointed to a small rally at the open, the 10-year Treasury yield was 1.551%, oil was flat and gold was up. Also today … Home sales data News for March in the US released at 10:00 am ECB President Christine Lagarde and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speak at 10:30 am Biden's climate summit keep going. The Baker Hughes rig count is released at 1:00 p.m., and Honeywell International Inc., Schlumberger NV and American Express Co. are among the companies reporting results this day.