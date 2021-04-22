Cellnex receives a demand equivalent to 45.6 times the offer in the capital increase

hello.com

5 myths you should know before trying intermittent fasting

One of the greatest attractions of the “no diet” that has fascinated the whole world for several seasons is its unrestricted premise, at least in terms of what you can eat. And, when we talk about intermittent fasting, control only comes into play when setting schedules, as this system combines throughout the day periods in which you eat with others in which the digestive system is allowed to rest. . Among the easiest versions to follow this method is 12:12, that is, twelve hours of fasting followed by another twelve in which breakfast, lunch and dinner are concentrated. As a warning, despite the fact that many are encouraged to try it with the aim of losing weight, the experts warn that this is not the end, in addition to 4 other misunderstandings surrounding the regime popularized by celebrities and that you should know if you want to give it one chance. VIEW GALLERY -Eva Mendes tells about the diet that has changed her life 1. You always lose weight ✗ A half myth, and that is that, although fasting periods usually trigger weight loss … it is not always like that . “Entering into intermittent fasting implies spending certain periods without eating food, this could lower the amount of calories consumed per day and contribute to weight loss, but everything will depend on the type of nutrients that are ingested during the feeding period” , reason the experts of the brand specialized in health and beauty supplements Altrient. “Intermittent fasting speeds up metabolism, the body burns fat more quickly and assimilates nutrients better; therefore, it is very important that these are adequate,” warn the specialists. In fact, if it is done correctly and the quality of what you eat is taken care of, from the Pilar de Frutos Clinic they include it among their tips to reduce the appearance of cellulite, “leaving between 12 and 16 hours between dinner and breakfast the next day to help our body cleanse excess toxins. ” 2. Lower blood sugar level ✗ Again, the type of food eaten and other healthy habits added to the plan are responsible for lowering the concentration of sugars in the blood. Of course, intermittent fasting “helps it not rise, but does not lower it,” they point out from Altrient. “The human body is prepared to maintain stable glucose levels, so it is not necessary to eat constantly. During fasting, substances such as glucagon and cortisol are released, which are responsible for using stored glucose and providing energy to the body” , explain the brand’s specialists. VIEW GALLERY -Losing weight with ‘batch cooking’ is possible: copy the recipe for healthy dinners 3. It weakens and causes dizziness ✗ It is a possibility and therefore nutrition specialists always advise that you start this diet under medical supervision, in addition to have a prior adaptation period: “The more times you fast, the longer you can go without eating. The ideal is to start gradually, with the 12:12 type and adapt the body to the 16: 8 type, the most popular “reveal from Altrient. As an aid to keep the window of not feeding longer, “you should know that liquids such as teas, infusions or coffee alone do not break the fast and help reduce the symptoms of dizziness and exhaustion, because they keep the body hydrated. Also, you can opt for liposomal supplements that provide vitamin C, Glutathione, Vitamin B … such as those from Altrient “. 4. You train worse ✗ Reaching the necessary caloric intake for each type of body and sports discipline that is completed throughout the day is what will really determine if you perform the same in the gym: “This depends on many factors, such as the type of of physical activity that is carried out, the duration of the fast and the adaptation to it. As long as the consumption of calories necessary for each athlete is maintained, as well as the appropriate macronutrients, there would be no reduction in performance “, assure from Altrient, whose experts they recall that, “in addition, training on an empty stomach favors strength exercises and is more effective for losing fat.” VIEW GALLERY -The training that many women fear is the secret of Cristina Pedroche’s buttocks 5. You lose muscle ✗ In fact, in this case the opposite occurs according to Altrient, as it is a feeding system that “accelerates the metabolism, so that the body burns fat and not muscle as occurs in other weight loss diets. Muscle is lost when the body has consumed amino acids and glycogen and begins to use the stores of protein and muscle “. As extra advice in addition to diet, Dr. Nicolás Romero, author of the book Eating well for the good, points out that “to prevent muscle loss it is essential to walk 40 minutes at a continuous fast pace every day. of the legs do not move for hours the metabolism of sugars and fats is altered, causing the levels of glucose, cholesterol and triglycerides to increase in the blood “.