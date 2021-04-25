Cellnex obtains a capital increase | News | Market

Cellnex Telecom has communicated to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV) the result of the capital increase for approximately 7,000 million euros, whose subscription period began on April 1. In the communication to the CNMV, the company has highlighted that 99.37% of the holders of preferential subscription rights of the company have attended the extension and that the demand has exceeded the total of 192.6 million by 45.6 times of new shares of the expansion. The new shares to be issued are equivalent to c.40% of the capital before the increase.

The funds from the enlargement will be used to strengthen and increase the company’s own resources to continue supporting its expansion within the framework of its growth strategy in Europe.

At the time of announcing the expansion on March 30, the Chairman of Cellnex, Bertrand Kan, highlighted the support of the Board “for a sustained growth strategy that, in six years since the IPO, has led the company to extend its operations to 12 countries in Europe, multiply its size by five and occupy a position of clear European leadership among telecommunications infrastructure operators. Since its IPO, Cellnex has announced investments and investment commitments worth approximately € 36,500 million, and has a portfolio of projects that allows us to believe that this growth process will continue, maintaining the attractiveness and interest of investors and shareholders in a project that since May 2015 has reported a total return for the shareholder of over 290%. “

Referring to the result of the enlargement, Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex, has underlined the acceptance of the expansion by investors, “a large majority of the holders of pre-emptive subscription rights for company shares –99.37% – have supported the expansion and thereby reinforced the company’s path and growth project. The fact that, in addition, the total demand has exceeded the supply of new shares by 45.6 times is a clear indicator of the interest and attractiveness that the Cellnex project continues to arouse among investors, after having already executed two capital increases in 2019 and one in 2020 for a total of 7.7 billion euros. This reiterated trust is a reason for demand and responsibility for those of us who are entrusted with the day-to-day management of the company ”.

Technical data on the capital increase

The increase was carried out through the issuance and circulation of 192.6 million ordinary shares at a subscription price (capital plus issue premium) of 36.33 euros for each new share. The effective amount of the capital increase is approximately 7,000 million euros.

Preferential subscription rights have been assigned to all Cellnex shareholders who had acquired shares until March 31, 2021 and whose transactions were registered with Iberclear until April 6, 2021 (both inclusive).

Each share in circulation at that time gave the right to receive a preferential subscription right. 48 rights were required to subscribe 19 new shares. The preferential subscription period ended on April 15.

The New Shares confer on their holders the same political and economic rights as the ordinary shares of the Company currently in circulation, from the date on which Cellnex declares the capital increase subscribed and paid up.

Cellnex signed an assurance contract [underwriting agreement] with JP Morgan AG, Barclays, BNP PARIBAS and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE, as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, Banco Santander, CaixaBank BPI, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, Mediobanca, Société Générale, BBVA, Banco Sabadell, Credit Agricole CIB, IMI – Intesa Sanpaolo, Mizuho Securities, MUFG, SMBC Nikko and UniCredit Corporate & Investment Banking, as Joint Bookrunners and ING, RBC Capital Markets and NATIXIS, as Co-Leads.