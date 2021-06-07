Cellnex now only thinks about the all-time highs

Cellnex stocks seem to want to attack the top of the narrow lateral movement of the last two weeks, within what appears to be a potential ‘flag’ formation of trend continuity.

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Short term

Medium term

Long term

After the equator of the month of May we said of the titles of Cellnex, that the price had experienced a manual throw back to the straight short-term resistance, now support, and that everything foreshadowed a movement towards the historical highs that the value reached in November in the 53.56 euros. But for this we need the price confirm closing prices above 50 euros clearly. If it does, everything points to an imminent attack on the all-time highs and above and, as you are sure already well aware, it would place itself on an absolute free rise, or what is the same without resistance of any kind. Since the annual minimum in March, the value accumulates a revaluation of 37%.

Cellnex daily chart