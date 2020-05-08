Cellnex Telecom registered losses of 30 million euros until March compared to the null net result of the same period last year due to 91% higher amortizations, and 34% higher financial costs, associated in both cases with the “intense” acquisition process and the consequent expansion of the scope.

In a relevant fact sent to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the telecommunications infrastructure operator has defended that the negative net result obtained is “consistent” with the strong growth it is experiencing And it has indicated that it expects to continue having losses in the coming quarters, as it already maintained with the 2019 results.

The company has recorded revenues of 358 million euros, 49% more than in the first quarter of 2019; an ebitda of 260 million euros, 64% higher, and a recurring free cash flow of 127 million euros.

During this first quarter of the year has completed its first two operations in Portugal with the acquisition of OMTEL and NOS Toweing, and has strengthened its presence in France through a new agreement with Bouygues Telecom to deploy a fiber network to drive 5G.

Speaking to Europa Press, Cellnex’s Chief Financial Officer, José Manuel Aisa, explained that they plan to close this summer the acquisition of Arquiva’s Telecommunications division in the United Kingdom, after receiving the green light in April from the British Competition Authority.

This operation will involve the integration of 7,400 sites and the marketing rights to 900 sites additional spread across the UK, with an investment of £ 2bn.

Regarding possible new purchases, Aisa has stated that continue to work “in different acquisition operations” and he stressed that they operate in an incipient market, but that the criterion will be to expand their presence in the European countries where they are already located and in their neighboring countries.

The Cellnex Corporate Finance Director has emphasized that these possible operations will take place in a “more complicated environment” due to the impact of the Covid-19 crisis, despite the fact that he has assured that they can continue to occur in this context.

“Continuity”

On his side, the president of Cellnex, Franco Bernabè, stressed in a statement the “Continuity and full provision of the services provided by Cellnex” in the eight countries in which it is present, in the context of the crisis caused by the health emergency of the coronavirus.

Cellnex CEO, Tobias Martinez, has indicated that they are operating “with a criterion of maximum responsibility and prudence” with clients, who has remarked that their services have not been altered; providers, to whom they have offered mechanisms to accelerate the collection of services and supplies, and employees, who continue to work normally.

«A first trimester that in its results reflects the effect of both business continuity and sustained growth to constant perimeter, such as the significant expansion of said perimeter due to the effect of acquisitions in 2019 and these first months of 2020, which has translated into substantial growth in the indicators of revenue, ebitda and recurring cash flow, “added Martinez .

Business lines

Infrastructure services for mobile telecommunications operators have contributed 76% to total revenues for the first quarter, with 273 million euros, which represents a growth of 71% compared to March 2019, while broadcasting infrastructure activity has contributed 17%, with 59 million.

The business of safety and emergency networks and solutions for the intelligent management of urban infrastructure has contributed 7% of the income, with 25 million euros.

At the end of this March, 62% of revenues and 71% of ebitda have been generated outside the Spanish market, and Italy is the second most important market, with 23% of the group’s income.

Cellnex has reached a total of 40,207 operational sites at the end of the first quarter: 10,284 in Spain; 10,194 in Italy; 9,325 in France; 5,270 Switzerland; 3,011 in Portugal; 921 in the Netherlands; 608 in the United Kingdom, and 594 in Ireland, to which 2,053 nodes (DAS and Small Cells) have been added.

Investment and debt

The total investments executed in the first months of the year have reached 919 million euros, Mainly destined to the generation of new income, such as the incorporation of new assets in Portugal and the continuity in the integration and deployment of new infrastructures in France, in addition to improvements in efficiency and maintenance of installed capacity.

The company’s net debt at the end of March 2020 has stood at 4,569 million euros, compared to 3,938 in the same month last year. The multinational’s debt structure is 77% at a fixed rate, with an average cost of approximately 1.7% –drawn debt–, and an average maturity of 5.6 years.