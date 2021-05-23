Cellnex, Indra, Arcelor … high values ​​for the year that could still rise 30%

The Ibex progresses adequately in its comeback. The coordinated push of a good chunk of its stocks just gifted it with its longest bullish streak in three years. An advance that, in addition, has raised more than half of its components to highs for the year. And the best thing is that some like Cellnex, Indra and ArcelorMittal they still have upward potentials that reach even 30%.

Although the king index of the Spanish stock market still has 9.6% left to recover prices prior to the outbreak of the pandemic, optimism rules among analysts. The constant symptoms of economic recovery and the forcefulness of the central banks’ discourse continue to support the bullish trend of stock charts.

Analysts acknowledge that altitude sickness can appear and that any news or data that invites us to think about a setback in the progressive return to the old normality could cause a drastic cut in valuations. However, according to what the market consensus indicates for the bulk of the large Spanish listed companies, it’s still time to go shopping. Despite the old saying that invites you to sell in May.

Potential and buying advice

About twenty values ​​of the Ibex 35 they are trading today at their highest prices so far this year. Or, at least, very close to them. Of these, five manage to gain the confidence of the market to such an extent that their consensus target prices are between 12% and 30% of their current valuation, according to data extracted from Refinitiv.

A more than tempting promise so that, if fulfilled, they still suppose attractive investment opportunities.

At the head of this group is Indra. The technology company received unexpected news on Friday that became a short-term stumbling block but a boost for its hypothetical bullish run. The 8% decline suffered after learning that the Government will maneuver to remove Fernando Abril-Martorell from the presidency has resulted in a potential 30% for its shares since its weekly closing.

Analysts who more closely monitor the Spanish listed consider that it has sufficient fundamentals to raid the 9.78 euros per share. A forecast that is consistent with the fact that 12 of the 22 investment firms that issue an opinion on the value choose to buy of shares that already add up to 8% so far this year. Only two are inclined towards sales.

Expanding sectors

Behind, and practically tied, were Cellnex and ArcelorMittal. The first has the backing of the successful capital increase held to nourish itself with the financial muscle with which face the strong inorganic growth on which it bases its expansion plans. The second has become strong while the economic recovery has shown signs of consolidation and also in the heat of the growing interest in investment in raw materials.

In so far this year, Cellnex adds 6% to its graph and is already trading above 48 euros per share. However, analysts consider that the telecommunications infrastructure company has margin to advance to 60.73 euros per title, which would add 26.3% to their advances, which in the last 12 months accumulate a not inconsiderable 10%.

Up to 31.98 euros per share at which they set a target price for ArcelorMittal analysts, the path from its current price is 26%. Not a single one of the 18 investment firms that issue an opinion on the steel giant today recommends the sale of its shares.

Only three are allowed to be won by the prudence of maintaining positions. Meanwhile, the remaining and overwhelming majority choose to advise their followers to buy.

The last of Koplowitz

The same Endesa which is around 23 euros per share, which for its graph represents maximums since mid-December of last year, has arguments for reach 26.35 euros per share in the next few months. That is, at least, the consensus target price given to the electricity company by the 20 analysts who set a position on its securities.

The profit path up to that level is just over 14% from the prices at which the company led by José Bogas has gone for the weekend. A claim that could have been among the arguments that led Alicia Koplowitz to invest 2.6 million euros in the company through its Morinvest sicav, as Invertia pointed out.

Raw Materials

The quintet of values ​​in the zone of maximums with aspirations to go much further completes it Acerinox. The second representative of the steel sector on this exclusive list is one of the Ibex 35 listed companies that has increased its price the most so far this year: 30%. Y it could still add 12% more to these advances.

That measures the gap that currently separates its price from the 13.12 euros in which its consensus target price is. A brand that is the result of the recommendations of the 19 analysts who offer their vision on the value and who, in no case, opt for the sale of their titles. Only four recommend their clients to maintain and the remaining 15 are inclined to buy.

Banks will have to wait

Even if market forecasts are becoming kinder to the financial sector, the charts of most stocks in the sector have run farther than their consensus estimates have improved. Its target consensus prices continue to fall below its price.

The horizon of some somewhat higher interest rates that the current ones seem a little closer now than just a month ago. Furthermore, the European Central Bank (ECB) appears to be increasingly open to more generous dividends. Yet analysts seem to continue to expect more than appearances as the specter of bad debt continues to lurk.

With this scenario, the runaway Sabadell Bank It currently has a downward potential of 28% to 0.47 euros per share at which its target price is placed. Always according to data extracted from Refinitiv, 5.7% could yield BBVA until reaching its respective ceiling and up to 1.8% would have to reduce the valuation of the Santander.