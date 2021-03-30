Cellnex has shareholder commitments to cover a 27% capital increase

BARCELONA, Mar 30 (Reuters) – The Spanish operator of mobile telephony antennas Cellnex announced that it is going to launch the announced capital increase of 7,000 million euros and that it already has shareholder commitments to buy up to 27% of the new shares.

The operation, which is intended to finance the purchase of assets, will involve the issuance and circulation of 192,619,055 new Cellnex ordinary shares at a price of 36.33 euros per share, which represents a discount of around the 17% of the theoretical value without the pre-emptive subscription right (TERP).

With the funds from the expansion, Cellnex plans to finance a portfolio of projects that could reach a figure of 18,000 million euros in the 18 months after its closure, the group said in a press release.

Of this portfolio, 9 billion are already committed for the announced acquisitions of Polkomtel Infrastruktura in Poland, Hivory in France and the integration of Deutsche Telekom towers and sites in the Netherlands, according to the company.

Since its IPO in 2015, the Barcelona-based firm – which currently has a market capitalization of nearly € 23 billion – has grown rapidly, buying assets that, thanks to their steady cash flows, have maintained their appeal to investors despite the coronavirus crisis.

These acquisitions or constructions have been used for the acquisition or construction of up to 117,000 sites, in addition to the approximately 10,400 that the company had at the time of the IPO. This has involved investments – or investment commitments that extend through 2030 – of approximately € 36.5 billion since May 2015.

In 2019 and 2020, to finance the growth of the company, Cellnex increased its own resources by 7,700 million euros through three capital increases (1,200 million euros, 2,500 million and 4,000 million respectively).

The start-up of the operation is carried out after the delegation granted by the recently held general meeting of shareholders.

WITHOUT TRUCE

Cellnex’s investment plan will continue in the coming months and years, as the company continues to analyze new purchases.

“Beyond the agreements closed in the first months of 2021, we continue to analyze growth opportunities,” said Tobias Martinez, CEO of Cellnex.

“The objective is to consolidate and expand our position in the 12 countries in which we will be present once operations that are currently pending closure are completed, while keeping an eye on projects that may arise in other European markets,” he added.

According to the company, one of the growth vectors is to combine the operation of the passive elements – the towers – and the active elements – for example, transmission equipment, radio links or fiber to the tower – that are adjacent to it. , a model that has been used in the recent agreement with Polkomtel Infrastruktura in Poland.

LAUNCH IN APRIL

Each share currently in circulation will grant the right to receive a preferential subscription right, and 48 rights will be necessary to subscribe 19 new shares.

The preferential subscription period will be extended for fifteen calendar days from the day following the publication of the capital increase in the BORME (Official Gazette of the Mercantile Registry), scheduled for March 31, 2021.

The group indicated that it has the assurance of “certain insurance entities” for the capital increase, which guarantees that the issue will be subscribed by banks contracted by Cellnex even if it is not acquired by shareholders during the different phases of the increase.

(Information from Tomás Cobos, edited by Michael Susin)