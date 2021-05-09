Cellnex grows in revenue, but falls in profits | News | Operators

Cellnex Telecom has presented the results for the first quarter of 2021. Revenues amounted to 506 million euros (+ 41%) and EBITDA grew to 381 million (+ 47%) after consolidating the asset acquisitions carried out in 2020 as well as in the first months of 2021. Free and recurring cash flow reached 180 million ( + 42%).

The net accounting result was negative by -43 million euros, in line with the first quarter of 2020, due to the effect of higher amortizations (+ 58% vs 1Q 2020) and financial costs (+ 33% vs 1Q 2020) associated once again with the intense acquisition process and the consequent expansion of the perimeter.

About these data, Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex, highlighted “a first quarter of a new transformer for Cellnex, marked by the closure of operations announced in 2020; new agreements in key markets such as France, the Netherlands or Poland; a capital increase in which the determined support of our shareholders has been decisive and which will allow us to continue capturing new growth opportunities, and not least an organic growth that exceeds 5%. A dynamic that is reflected in the improvement of the key indicators of income, ebitda and recurring cash flow. All this allows us to confirm the expectations for the year as a whole with revenues above 2,400 million euros and an ebitda that will exceed 1,800 million “.

On the other hand, Cellnex has a structure of debt marked by flexibility, low cost and a high average life, which the different instruments used provide. As of March 31, it stands at 8,806 million euros (including lease liabilities) compared to 6,500 million at the end of 2020.

Likewise, the company has successfully closed the fourth capital increase in two years to finance growth worth 7,000 million euros. With it, it plans to finance a portfolio of projects that could reach 8,000 million euros in the 18 months after the offer closes. Of this portfolio, 9 billion is already committed for the announced acquisitions of Polkomtel Infrastruktura in Poland, Hivory in France and the integration of Deutsche Telekom’s towers and sites in the Netherlands.

Cellnex Telecom results for the first quarter of 2021.Business lines. Main indicators of the period

• Infrastructure Services for mobile telecommunications operators contributed 84% to revenues, with 426 million euros, which represents a growth of 56% compared to 2020.

• The broadcasting infrastructure activity contributed 11% of the revenues with 55 million.

• The business focused on security and emergency networks and solutions for the intelligent management of urban infrastructures (IoT and smart cities) contributed 5% of revenues, with 26 million euros.

• 74% of revenues and 81% of ebitda are generated outside the Spanish market. Italy is the second most important market with 18% of the group’s revenues.

• At the end of this first quarter, Cellnex had a total of 68,350 operating sites: 4,470 in Austria, 1,322 in Denmark, 10,329 in Spain, 10,550 in France, 1,781 in Ireland, 10,634 in Italy, 924 in the Netherlands, 7,428 in Poland 5,081 in Portugal, 7,996 in the United Kingdom, 2,520 in Sweden and 5,315 in Switzerland; to which 3,373 DAS nodes and small cells are added (c.40% more, at constant perimeter, compared to 2020).

• The organic growth of the points of presence at the sites -at constant perimeter- stood at + 5.5% in relation to 2020. The ratio of customers per site at constant perimeter (excluding planned BTS programs) stands at 1.46.

• Total investments made in the quarter reached c.2.2 billion euros, mostly for investments related to the generation of new income –incorporation of new assets and the continuity in the integration and deployment of new infrastructures–, as well as improvements in efficiency and maintenance of installed capacity.

• The backlog –future sales contracted by the group–, including the pending closing and deployment transactions announced in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom, reached 110,000 million euros.