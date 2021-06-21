Cellnex extends its employee share buyback program for another month

Related news

Cellnex extends its latest program of buyback of own shares, which aims to deliver it to group employees. It is the first extension announced for these acquisitions, which have established a maximum amount of 24.7 million euros, as reported in May to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

Then it was explained that the maximum number of titles to be acquired by the firm in execution of said program would be 520,000 shares. This volume is equivalent to 0.076% of the current share capital of the telecommunications infrastructure company.

The actions will continue to be purchased at market price with the usual conditions of quotation and volumes. In addition, Cellnex has specified that the buyback program will have as main manager CaixaBank.

Deadlines

Regarding its duration, it was initially announced that it would only be valid for a maximum period of one month. This Friday, just one day before this deadline, its extension for an equal period has been announced. In any case, the possibility of exhausting it prematurely is established in the event that the maximum number of shares had been reached, shares had been acquired for the maximum amount set or another circumstance concurs that so advises it.

So far this year, Cellnex shares have accumulated a 17% revaluation. Some advances that place its graph in all-time highs, above 53 euros per share.