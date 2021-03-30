Cellnex drops 2% after announcing a capital increase of 7,000 million

Madrid, Mar 30 (EFE) .- The telecommunications infrastructure operator Cellnex falls slightly more than 2% in the stock market after announcing a capital increase of 7,000 million euros to finance its growth.

At 11 am, Cellnex shares lost 2.06%, the largest drop on the IBEX 35, and stood at 45.72 euros. So far this year, stocks have fallen 6.9%.

Cellnex’s Board of Directors has agreed to a capital increase, with preferential subscription rights, for the amount of 7,000 million euros.

The funds obtained will be used to reinforce the company’s own resources to support its growth strategy in Europe, as reported by the company to the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

