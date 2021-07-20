Cellnex closes the acquisition of Polkomtel Infrastruktura | News | Infrastructures

Cellnex has announced the closing of the transaction with Cyfrowy Polsat Group, in relation to the agreement to acquire 99.9% of its telecommunications infrastructure subsidiary, Polkomtel Infrastruktura.

Polkomtel operates the set of passive infrastructures (7,000 towers and telecommunications sites) and active infrastructures (37,000 radio carriers that cover all the bands used by 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, a backbone network of 11,300 km of fiber –Backbone– and fiber to the tower –backhaul– and a national network of microwave radio links).

The agreement represents for Cellnex an investment of 1.6 billion euros accompanied by an additional deployment program of up to 1,500 sites, as well as investments in active equipment, mainly for the deployment of 5G, for another 600 million euros in the next 9 years. The operation has been financed with available cash.

Tobías Martínez, CEO of Cellnex, has underlined that “we celebrate the long-term strategic collaboration with one of the most important players in the Polish telecommunications market, as well as the relevance and strategic value of an agreement which would highlight a double component. First, the rapid consolidation and reinforcement of Cellnex in Poland through an operation in addition to the recent acquisition of Play’s towers and sites. Second, the commitment to the evolution of the traditional tower operator model towards a comprehensive telecommunications infrastructure manager model, combining the operation of passive elements – towers – and active elements – eg. transmission equipment, radio links or fiber to the tower.

“It is not something new for Cellnex – has added Àlex Mestre, Deputy CEO of Cellnex-, in several countries –such as in France– we had already closed agreements to deploy and operate the fiber backbone and backhaul; to manage ‘data centers’ (voice and data traffic concentrators) that will be part of the 5G ‘edge computing’ ecosystem; or operate distributed antenna systems (DAS) in sports and commercial venues, hospitals, transport networks, etc. It undoubtedly constitutes a qualitative leap and a new reality that broadens the development and growth options for Cellnex in Europe within telecommunications infrastructures. “

“Our purpose in partnering with Cellnex to continue developing our mobile network is to facilitate an even faster and more efficient deployment of new connectivity services for our customers,” he said. Miroslaw Blaszczyk, CEO of Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel. “To work, study or play, our customers need reliable networks that will require more and more sites equipped with 5G.”

In addition, Maciej Stec, Vice President responsible for Strategy at Cyfrowy Polsat and Polkomtel He stated: “We believe that the sharing of both active and passive infrastructure will be key for the provision of connectivity services in the future and mobile operators must go in this direction in order to offer the best user experience to the end customer. Our partnership with Cellnex will allow us to densify the network of sites used by our clients in a more efficient and profitable way. As a leading provider of telecommunications infrastructure in Europe, Cellnex will contribute to optimizing investments in mobile telephone networks in Poland, which will benefit our customers and the context in which we live ”.

Cellnex and Cyfrowy Polsat have agreed a 25-year service provision contract with subsequent renewals for periods of 15 years.