Cellnex celebrates 6 years on the stock market with a capitalization ten times higher

Barcelona, ​​May 6 (EFE) .- Cellnex Telecom debuted on the stock market on May 7, 2015, six years in which the company has managed to position itself among the best values ​​of the IBEX-35, with a price that has more than tripled in this period and a capitalization that has multiplied by ten, already exceeding 32,000 million euros.

Cellnex, which was born as the terrestrial telecommunications subsidiary of Abertis, has become the main European operator of wireless telecommunications infrastructures, with a portfolio of more than 128,000 sites in a dozen countries, including Spain, Italy, France, the United Kingdom. Kingdom, Sweden, Poland or Portugal.

The company, led by Tobías Martínez, has grown exponentially based on acquisitions and at the expense of the checkbook, a strategy that it plans to maintain in the coming years, as it plans to triple its size between now and 2025, despite the fact that this means that it will continue to record accounting losses. .

The company’s shares began trading at a price of 14 euros per share and since then they have soared to the current 47.46 euros.

The capitalization of the company was 3,244 million euros six years ago and currently exceeds 32,000 million, ten times more.

Cellnex has closed countless purchase operations in Europe over the years that have led it to lead the field of wireless telecommunications tower management. For example, it has acquired the telecommunications division of the English company Arqiva, has acquired 24,600 towers from Hutchison in various countries and has bought Hivory in France, with another 10,500 sites.

Since its IPO, the group has announced investments and investment commitments, which extend until 2030, for a value of some 36,500 million euros, earmarked for the acquisition or construction of up to 117,000 sites, in addition to the approximately 10,400 with those that the company had at the time of its IPO.

The group has recently closed a capital increase of 7,000 million euros to finance its international expansion. This increase has registered a demand of more than 319,000 million.

Cellnex will present its results for the first quarter of 2021 this Friday, after closing 2020 with losses of 133 million due to purchase costs.

