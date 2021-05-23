Cellnex and two more securities that have overcome resistance this Friday

In the short term we do not rule out ending up seeing an attack at the level of 9,500 points

Technical analysis

BREAKING RESISTANCE

Pay attention that Cellnex it is piercing the resistance of 48 euros. Attentive that the end of the lateral movement is confirmed and it seems very likely that we could end up seeing an extension of the gains to the level of 53.56 euros, all-time highs at the end of 2020.

Actuate improves its technical aspect of the short term after managing to overcome the resistance of 138 euros, maximum of the last four sessions. For the next few days, the most normal thing is that we can end up seeing an attack on the annual maximums drawn at 147.10 euros.

Telephone ended this week exceeding annual highs. The technical aspect of the Ibex 35 company is very good and everything seems to indicate that we could end up seeing an extension of the profits. For the next few days we expect an extension of the gains to the level of 4.50 euros.