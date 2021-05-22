Cellnex and Indra, heads and tails of the week on the Ibex 35

After rebounding 0.64%, the Spanish selective has signed its sixth consecutive week of gains in a context of optimism about the recovery that the vaccination process will leave. Not in vain, different analysis houses have pointed out in these days that the European peripheral stock exchanges, more lagged until now, could benefit from greater activity and the resurgence of tourism.

By values, Cellnex has been the star of the last five sessions in our index, scoring 6.33%. In this way, the group of telecommunications towers has regained the shine that it seemed to have lost long ago. Telefónica, with an advance of 4.92%, has placed in second place thanks to the boost that its latest results brought about.

Inditex deserves special mention, a company that has added 2.43% in the week and that last Monday recovered the 100,000 million euros of market capitalization. The Galician fashion chain continues to show signs of strength and is trading near its all-time highs.

On the contrary, the red lantern of these days has been Indra (-7.27%) after the Government has removed Fernando Abril-Martorell as president. The balance of these days has not been favorable either for Arcelor Mittal and Banco Sabadell, whose titles have dropped just over 4% in a logical profit-taking after the significant increases accumulated previously; nor for PharmaMar, which continues without taking off and which could end up returning to the December lows, according to José María Rodríguez, an analyst at Bolsamania.com.