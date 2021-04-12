Cellnex already covers 32% of the increase after meeting shareholders’ commitments

hello.com

Antonio Canales jumps out of the ‘Survivors’ helicopter and leaves the bad environment of the stranded ship

For the first time in the history of Survivors, not all the participants jumped out of the helicopter at the beginning of the reality show, but only half began the adventure on the island, while the rest did so on a stranded ship. Every week, the public and the companions will choose who will become a full-fledged contestant and the first to leave the ship, in which the tension is increasing, has been Antonio Canales. Visibly moved, the bailaor has dedicated the jump to his family after already starring in a scare during a test in the initial week of the contest. Thus, he became the first to leave behind the hardships of a boat that is wreaking havoc on those who inhabit it, both physically and emotionally. Antonio Canales became part of the island along with Melyssa Pinto, Omar Sánchez, Tom Brusse, Marta López, Alejandro Albalá, Olga Moreno, Lola and Gianmarco. "I want to dedicate the leap to the woman who gave me life, to my mother, I owe everything to her. I dedicate it to her and to my entire family. To all of Spain, to my children, to my cheek, to my Asturians It goes for all of you and for the flamingos ", said the Sevillian full of happiness before jumping into the sea and after beating his partner Carlos Alba in votes. Reasons to be happy seem to be not lacking, since, in the stranded ship, the ravages of hunger begin to be noticed, accentuated by the impossibility of making fire and Constant swaying due to the movement of the sea waves that has made Alexia Rivas and Palito Dominguín go through times of great discomfort and dizziness, who could barely stand up. As if this were not enough, the inhabitants of the ship have also experienced their first big fight with Sylvia Pantoja as the protagonist of one side and Lara Sajén with Alexia in the other. The trigger for the bad atmosphere was an alleged comment by Sylvia Pantoja that annoyed her colleagues, who have called her "false", although she denies it. A dispute whose tension ended up infecting all the companions. On the other hand, the inhabitants of Morgan Island are having better luck. Although they struggled to make a fire and destroyed much of their supplies in the first week, the Survivors were proclaimed winners of an obstacle course against their rivals and were able to enjoy a lasagna for two minutes. On the personal level, the spirits are also calmer than on the ship, except for some friction between Tom Brusse and Gianmarco. The Moroccan businessman and Melyssa Pinto have taken a step forward in their coexistence by betting on cordiality and the ex-partner has even shared moments of laughter on the beach. "We get along, we talk, we help each other…", said Tom. Two other companions who are also creating a strong bond are Lola, from The Island of Temptations 3, and Gianmarco, who has become their main support within the island.