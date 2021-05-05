Cell phones that will not be able to use WhatsApp from May 15 | Pixabay

On this occasion we will mention those cell phones that will be left without the famous app WhatsApp from next May 15, because even if we do not want to, many things are about to change in a few days.

As you will remember, once the deadline is met, those people who unfortunately have not updated the new privacy conditions, will not be able to send or receive messages in the messaging application.

That’s right, in the first half of May it will debug the messaging service on some devices because of the new policy that WhatsApp brings.

However, so that no one has the obstacle If it is not possible to enter the application, WhatsApp has begun to send an alert about the privacy conditions that the user currently has to change them as soon as possible.

These messages are received when opening the messaging application on Android and iOS mobile devices, but many are still wondering what will happen, really.

This is how WhatsApp is forcing its users who “reside outside the European region” to accept that the application share their data with Facebook, owner of the messaging application, if they want to continue using the service.

However, the courier company clarifies that those users who do not accept it will not lose their account.

What will happen here with the devices is that, once the deadline is met, people who have not updated the new privacy conditions will have their access to some of the main functions of this application limited.

It means that, for a short period, they will be able to receive calls and notifications, however, they will not be able to read or send messages from WhatsApp.

In addition, according to the WhatsApp website, all phones with Android 4.0.3 and later versions will be able to use the application normally, which means that if you have Android Ice Cream Sandwich, the application will unfortunately never be updated again.

Find out on which Android phones the application will stop working next year:

Samsung Galaxy S3 Samsung Galaxy S4 Galaxy Nexus by Google Xperia S by Sony

The company mentions that you must update your mobile device, in case you have received a new version and you have not yet run it and otherwise, you would only have to renew.

On the other hand, iPhone mobile devices will have access to the famous application from iOS 9 onwards.

In order to check which operating system you have, you must enter Settings or Settings, then scroll to System.

In this section you will see the type of Android version you have, or in turn, to find out if your cell phone is compatible on WhatsApp, you can consult the frequently asked questions section of the official blog of the application.

According to data from the beginning of 2020, it is the leader in instant messaging in much of the world, in which it exceeds 2 billion users, surpassing other applications such as Facebook Messenger or Telegram, among others.

Although the application was launched in 2009 mainly for iOS, and a year later for Android, it became massively popular from around 2012 to the present.

WhatsApp displaced the SMS service, forever revolutionizing the instant messaging service thanks to the multiplication of smartphones and Internet access.

It is worth mentioning that on February 19, 2014, the application was acquired by the company Facebook for 19,000 million dollars.

At the beginning of October, the definitive purchase of WhatsApp by Facebook was announced for $ 21.8 billion.

Without a doubt, this company bet on everything and today it is one of the applications that has the most downloads in the world.