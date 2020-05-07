The global pandemic of coronavirus COVID-19 generated that thousands of companies from different sectors have to sharpen their wits and offer new services in order to avoid a drastic reduction in the generation of resources.

The dizzying arrival of the virus hit many sectors hard and many companies had to accelerate their digital transformation process in order to continue offering their products.

In this context, Other companies, which were far-sighted and already had their online sales process oiled, began to gain ground and to be able to maintain attractive discounts on several of their products..

Part of this happened to the South Korean giant Samsung that, for a long time now, managed to streamline and streamline its portal to implement different promotions and discounts, beyond e-commerce events such as the Hot Sale, for example.

Look also

A Reddit user drew a parallel between the Japanese currency and the Argentine peso: the social network was immersed in a debate.

In the course of last year, the firm launched different promotions under the so-called “BlueDays”And catapulted them through their accounts on different social networks and platforms, such as Instagram or Facebook.

Currently, while many companies suffer for not having anticipated their business to online marketing, Samsung even managed to improve its number of queries and daily visits.

“Samsung.com is receiving more than twice the number of visits per day on average than before the closing of the physical points of sale“He explained Guido Shama, Head of Samsung Online Business, in dialogue with Infotechnology.

When asked about current promotions, Shame specified that “there are discounts in force on different product categories“

Under the motto #TeAcompañamosEnCasaSome of the most outstanding products to take advantage of thanks to the discounts in this quarantine are the following.

For example, one of the most important offers within the home line is that of a complete refrigerator whose official value is $ 81,999 and which, thanks to a 15% discount can be purchased for $ 69,999, with a Financing of up to 18 installments without interest of $ 3889. The promotion, in addition, includes free delivery to your home.

Within the home line, the Samsung site also Offers a powerful 5000W Split Heat Cold Air Conditioner for $ 79,599, financed in up to 6 installments without interest (about $ 13,266 per fee).

While, within the Featured Products category, a Purple Samsung Galaxy S9 +, 64 gigabyte (GB) of RAM memory, for only $ 52,999That is, about $ 20,000 less, compared to its list price of $ 72,999. The financing is up to 18 installments without interest (about $ 2,944 per installment).

For example, another of the unmissable offers that quickly ran out was that of a powerful wireless stick vacuum cleaner, capable of easily collecting dust and dirt. It was offered for some $ 18,999, with a 24% discount (about $ 6,000), with respect to the traditional value that placed it at $ 24,999.