Cell death is achieved in various cancers with epigenetic therapy

The work is the cover of “Cancer Discovery”, a leading scientific journal in the field of oncology research

This finding has been discovered thanks to scientists from Cima and the University of Navarra Clinic

A patient with acute myeloid leukemia has been cured using this method. This gives hope to cure other incurable tumors so far

Scientists from Cima and the University of Navarra Clinic, in collaboration with the CIBER for Cancer (CIBERONC), have identified a antitumor mechanism with epigenetic drugs. These drugs change the epigenetics of the tumor cell and are able to make it resemble healthy tissue. Therefore, it promotes cell death in various types of tumors.

What is this therapy used for?

At present, therapies aimed at inhibiting epigenetic enzymes (responsible for regulating DNA) have become a standard treatment for patients with leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma but their administration as single agents shows a moderate response, so it is essential to understand the mechanisms of action against the tumor to develop more effective combination therapies and, possibly, curative.

The researchers indicate, in a statement, that epigenetic inhibitors reactivate the expression of hidden genes in tumor cells, including endogenous retroviral genes (sequences derived from past retroviral infections) that have been integrated into mammalian cells and have remained hidden for centuries.

Human tumor cells react in a similar way to a viral infection, developing antiviral immune responses that lead to tumor death, according to the researchers.

In addition, they add that in previous studies they identified inhibitory drugs of two epigenetic molecules with potent antitumor activity and, now, they have discovered that “the response to epigenetic therapy is based on the innate recognition of the tumor cell to these retroelements, which it consumes intracellular energy in a massive way and promotes the death of tumor cells by independent mechanisms of the immune system of each person “.

Cell sample experiments

The work, carried out with cell samples from patients with different types of tumors, describes that the change in cell metabolism, as a consequence of viral mimicry, sensitizes to tumors to protein inhibitor drugs that control cell death.

A novel mechanism that “is based on the fact that viral genes are recognized by proteins (called helicaas) what cause an energy catastrophe in tumor cells and it entails his death “, they point out.

A future for incurable cancers

This opens up “a new and broad field in cancer research” as the study concludes that therapeutic combinations that include epigenetic drugs are “very effective in many tumors, regardless of their histopathological characteristics “.

One has already been found evidence clinical evidence of this new mechanism in a patient with AML, suggesting to researchers that a similar combination therapy “will be equally effective in other currently incurable cancers“.