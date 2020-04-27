Céline Dion, Justin Bieber, Drake or Margaret Atwood, a host of Canadian celebrities, confined due to coronavirus, participated in a concert evening on Sunday in tribute to those who fight against the new coronavirus and to raise funds for food banks.

The evening called “Stronger Together / Tous Ensemble” and broadcast on several television and radio channels or by streaming, brought together many personalities who sang or launched messages of solidarity from their living rooms or their kitchens, like Céline Dion.

The Canadian diva paid tribute to all those who go to work in health or provide essential services despite the risks and wished her fellow citizens to “stay healthy and as positive as possible”.

Writer Margaret Atwood expressed her belief that “we will get to the end of this tunnel” and that when we get there, “we will have to think of different and better ways of doing things”.

Drake, Shania Twain or Ryan Reynolds

Testimonies and messages of solidarity alternated with songs during the 90 minutes of the show which was not interrupted by any advertising break.

Among the participants were singers Michael Bublé, Bryan Adams, Alessia Cara, Shania Twain or Buffy Sainte-Marie, rapper Drake, as well as actors like Kiefer Sutherland or Ryan Reynolds, sportsmen, anonymous people and personalities like ex-astronaut and Governor General of Canada Julie Payette, or Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who called on Canadians to be careful and stay at home.

The event, which was described by the media as the largest multi-platform program in the history of television broadcasting in Canada, was also intended to raise funds for food banks in Canada.

Canadians have apparently been generous as the organizer, FoodBanks Canada (Food Banks Canada), indicated on its Twitter account that it was experiencing technical difficulties and that donations could continue after the end of the event.