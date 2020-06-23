Celine Dion and René Angélil, 26 years apart did not affect their love | .

French-Canadian singer Celine Dion is known for her angelic voice, however she could not save herself from the scandal as she fell in love with a man 26 years older than her when he was just a girl.

The love they felt Celine Dion and René Angélil She remained for 21 long years, however, her beloved and adored husband recently lost his life, which destroyed the singer.

René became the singer’s manager when he was 12 years old, after he heard a demo of a song he had made for his mother.

It may interest you: Chiquis Rivera: the truth of what happened between her and Esteban Loaiza could come out

It was clear that Dion was talented and Angélil Before becoming manager he also dedicated himself to music so he had a good ear, thanks to the talent of both Celine he managed to conquer his native country immediately (Quebec, Canada) however life and about René it was followed that he had something bigger in store for him .

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

So great was the faith that he had for the young performer that he decided to mortgage his own house to release Celine’s first album titled « La voix du bon Dieu » in the year of 1981 to his thirteen years of age.

It wasn’t until he released his third album « The color of my love » in 1993, who made their relationship public because it was widely suspected that Celine had a love that she did not intend to boast of at one time until she herself broke the news to the media.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Today, 39 years ago, the world heard the voice of this angel for the first time. Today, 39 years ago, this great’s career began. Thanks Céline Dion for so much. ♥ ️ pic.twitter.com/iAoNTq5rIz – M ~ r u ever gonna change my mind? ❤ BlackLivesMatter (@ Mina_MG86)

June 19, 2020

The couple married a year after giving the news and they consecrated themselves as one of the most beloved couples because despite their age difference they were always seen very in loveThey had 3 children together whom they both adored.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

In 1999 René was diagnosed with throat cancer, a year later his first son was born by artificial insemination, they had twins after a few years and although Celine paused his career to dedicate himself to her husband and children for years they could not win the battle against the disease as René lost his life in 2016.

Despite the age difference this marriage was a great example of the saying « For love there is no age ».

Read also: Justin Bieber could be at risk of losing his life and will be provoked, says Mhoni Vidente