The Mexican actress Cecilia Romo, who for several weeks was reported in serious condition as a result of COVID-19, gave negative results to two tests that were performed to rule out the condition, as reported by her daughter Claudia González Romo Edelman, who elaborated in which now her mother is recovering from the coma to which she was induced.

“Cecilia Romo continues to improve and she no longer has COVID-19. It has already been negative twice in the tests, that is, it has already won the battle against the coronavirus. Thank you for your prayers, messages and positive thoughts. They are working! ”, Shared the actress’s daughter on her social networks, where she added several photos next to her mother.

“My mom is recovering more and day by day waking up little by little from the induced coma she is in. He is already moving his hands, trying to open his eyes. Help me to pray for her and send her messages so that she will wake up soon and wake up strong. Ceci is still in intensive care and they are doing intermittent ventilation so that she can breathe again on her own, ”added Claudia, who defined her mother’s process as a miracle.

In his message, Edelman acknowledged the work of the doctors who are in charge of his mother, and thanked his family, friends, as well as the art and media that have been concerned and pending the state of health of his mother.

Thank you for your messages, prayers and support. I share with you a wonderful expression of affection that touched the whole family and I am sure that Mom too. Wake up strong. Wake up soon Ceci Romo! “, Ended the daughter of the actress of titles like Silvia Pinal, in front of you and Prófugas del Destino, to whom several friends dedicated an adapted version of the song Hello, Dolly!”, Belonging to the musical work Jerry Herman’s namesake.

👍 I like

😍 I love

🤣 fun

😮 surprised

😡 angry

😢 sad

.