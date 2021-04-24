Celia Lora’s blue swimsuit that took her fans to heaven | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful Mexican model Celia Lora has shown her beautiful figure on many occasions but this time she managed to take her fans to heaven with this blue swimsuit you used in the Riviera maya in one of his most beautiful and attractive photographs of the last weeks.

That’s right, the beautiful driver and former participant of Acapulco shore He uploaded a snapshot to his Instagram in which he appears posing from the beach of the Riviera Maya on his last visit to that place, in what seems to be an endless vacation that he is enjoying to the fullest and that has allowed him to create a lot of content.

In this type of pieces, entertainment manages to show its charms and captivate its loyal fans and even attract the attention of other users who did not know it and who came to join its 10 million followers in Instagram for which he is celebrating and enjoying the fruits of his work.

The photo managed to exceed 160,000 likes in a short time and has been shared by users among their friends so much to enjoy their beauty as for everyone to see the great natural beauty that it has Mexico.

And it is that the beach of that place looks a very beautiful turquoise blue tone and it is practically one of the beaches that everyone in the world would like to know for its beautiful color, its white sand and of course that fallen atmosphere that has practically all year round. .

It should also be remembered that Celia, apart from uploading these beautiful photographs, also uploads stories and in that place we can find some of her adventures that she records with her own cell phone, as in these moments that she went to party and that she shared with us some views of the places that visited.

He was eating elegant dishes of different styles and there are ingredients and everything exemplifies the great gastronomic variety that we also have in our country, a delight for the palate that you must try one day.

Of course, he was also recommending some places and companies doing his work as an influencer almost at all times and getting many people to know some products and companies that he had no idea existed before, so they too are helped.

The Mexican model has a talent that is becoming more and more visible, she has shown that she can be very good in everything she does, whether it be playing the role of host of a program, participating in Acapulco Shore with her crazy ideas or perhaps uploading a video On her YouTube channel, among many other things she does, there is a very hard-working young woman.