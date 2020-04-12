Celia Lora warms up the web with the launch of her own page

Photo:

Andrés Hernández / Reform Agency

The sensual Mexican who is not only the daughter of the famous musician Alex Lora, Celia lorabut one of the sexiest women and Playmate of Mexico, She lives bragging about her great body and her two powerful reasons on Instagram almost like God brought her to the world.

In this opportunity, Celia He decided to remove any clothing that covered his breasts and preferred to leave them outdoors. Of course, barely covering them with his hugs. Downstairs she covered with a small black lace thong that further raised the passions.

Remember that Celia lora Not only is she engaged in erotic modeling, but she also has her own brand of swimwear and underwear. She poses her own clothes herself and thus kills two birds with one stone: she indulges her followers and promotes her brand.

Here we leave the photo of Celia lora Topless to raise the temperature of your day.

We recommend you

.