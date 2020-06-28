Celia Lora uploaded an uncensored photo, Instagram had to delete it for showing others | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, is well-known for uploading daring photographs to her official Instagram, however, this time she passed her hand, as she showed so much that Instagram had to download her photograph.

It is a daring photograph in which Celia took off her bra completely and showed absolutely everything, although she was rescued by Anonymous, who are already considered heroes for this action.

Everything is summarized in a publication on Twitter, where « Anonymous Hispanic » decided to rescue the photograph, just before they deleted it, because in it the model lifted her bra completely, exposing her chest.

The photograph was too much for the application, since although some very uncovered photographs are admitted, this exceeded the degree of cessation that the app has.

Thanks to « the anonymous Hispanics », the faithful fans of Celia are enjoying the photo despite having been deleted, because in the tweet they placed a link where they can access it.

This is not the first time that any content of the young woman in which she appears totally without clothes is leaked or re-leaked, as a few weeks ago another one that belonged to her exclusive content was leaked.

It should be remembered that the young woman has been dedicating herself to promoting her official page where she promises that there are uncensored photographs and personalized videos for her fans.

Shortly before the pandemic happened, she was promoting her bikinis, but since no one can leave her house and the beaches are still closed, she had to change her approach and decided to help her surrounding businesses by receiving products and promoting them in your official account, which worked.

It is worth mentioning that every Tuesday a new chapter of Acapulco Shore is available, where Celia Lora appears with her group of friends who make the program totally crazy, this time during her visit to Mazatlán, Sinaloa.