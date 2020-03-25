Celia Lora: The most seductive photos from her quarantine for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous model Celia Lora, daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, has been demonstrating for days the importance of staying in her sheltered house and taking care not to spread the coronavirus that has us in quarantine, that is why we present you the best and most seductive photos from home Celia’s these last days.

Celia Lora knows the importance of having to entertain herself in these moments of social distancing, so she uploaded a series of photos in which she is at home and frees herself from some of her clothes.

It is a series of 5 photographs, in the first and most recent, we can see Celia narrowly covering her chest with her arm, wearing only a small transparent black robe with which she freely spends her days at home and creates content for her fans. and to reinforce he showed quite a seductive look while looking at the camera. Click here to see the 1st photo.

Secondly, we have a somewhat similar photograph, only in this one he decided to show a flirtatious smile for fans who enjoy his good mood, as it is well known that the famous model is very charismatic and joker, something that makes her fans fall in love more with her. Click here for your 2nd photo.

In the third photograph, one of the most liked and flirtatious, the young woman appears wearing only a small breech and sitting on a stool, something that her fas enjoyed and made the photograph reach more than 250 thousand likes. Click here for the 3rd photo.

His fourth photograph is one of the best received, all thanks to the fact that he appears next to a window in shorts, showing the city its beautiful front attributes, which have made most of its followers keep an eye on their twitter or instagram, because on both sites it boasts and sometimes uncensored. Click here for the 4th photo.

Last and not least, her fifth photograph was also very well received, gathering 230,000 likes, in a snapshot where Celia boasts her chest and a pretty flirty face, one of the main photographs in her “best photos at home” series. . Click here for the 5th photo.

Celia could have her comment box full of flattery, however, she has it closed to avoid harassment and inconvenience, since previously some users came to insult or harass her strongly, because even if she uploads daring photos Celia demands strong respect.

It should be remembered that Celia is participating as a representative in Acapulco Shore, so she revealed that the new season will come very soon, where we will probably be able to observe her too.

