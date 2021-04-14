Celia Lora takes off her clothes to celebrate a new brand of followers

Celia Lora, the famous Mexican model and influencer, daughter of the singer of “Tri”, Alex Lora, celebrated a new brand through her social networks with a quite risque publication, which her followers loved.

Through her Instagram account, Celia Lora commemorated having reached 10 million followers without any clothes, only covering her body with rings, revealing her tremendous figure.

Also read: Club América: Santiago Solari would have delivered a list of non-transferable players to the board

“I already have 10M novixs. I love everyone. Where are you from? Tell me with your flag “

The publication caused madness on social networks, because in just a couple of hours he managed to get more than 310 thousand “likes” and exceeded 2,300 comments, in which his fans were delivered.

In addition to her work as a model, Celia Lora recently participated in some editions of “Acapulco Shore” and “Super Shore”, both reality shows on the MTV network.

Visit our channel Youtube so you can enjoy our content