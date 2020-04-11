Celia Lora takes off her bra for Instagram | Instagram

Known for living in controversy Celia Lora continues to surprise her followers, this time she shared a photograph where she appears without bra.

Celia continuously shares daring pictures and extremely daring videos, it is normal to see her wearing her figure.

In certain interviews she has commented that she has no problem with show your body to the natural and that he does not even understand how it is that many people still find it hard to accept themselves as they are and boast what they have.

In this way Celia continues at home passing this social distancing As best as possible, and wanting to add some more content, he decided to take off his bra and upload the photo to his official Instagram, causing sighs everywhere.

The beautiful model showed that the last thing that worries her is to expose her charms again this time.

Although on several occasions she has revealed her attributes, the model on the cover of the Play boy magazine it could be said in part that in this publication it was the exception because the photo seems more a bit romantic, it appears with his back turned with his arms above his head.

The snapshot is in black and white, her hair is loose and the only garment she is wearing is apparently a thong extremely small.

Lora is dedicated to selling swimsuits, however, with this social distancing and closed beaches, she considers that her uncensored photographs could serve a little more than a SwimwearBecause, in addition to its products, it has an internet page where it has exclusive content and knows that its followers enjoy it.

Although she only bragged about her cute Celia insurance rear drove more than one of his followers and one or another Internet user who was walking through his official Instagram account.

