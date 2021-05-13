Celia Lora takes everything off and shows off her enormous Playboy-style attributes

Posing on her back and covering part of her torso with a thin and thin white curtain, the participant of Acapulco shore, Celia Lora, He warmed the spirits of his followers on social networks by showing his enormous attributes in the style Playboy.

Celia, who is a fan of Club América, once again stirred up her thousands of followers on social networks by posing in the most lascivious way in this beautiful postcard where she showed off her exuberant physical attributes.

With a flirtatious look, Celia stirred up the fans who follow her on her alternate account dedicated only to content related to the Acapulco Shore reality show, which has just premiered its eighth season.

“Queen”, can be read next to the fiery photo.

Who is Celia Lora?

Celia Lora is one of the most popular models on social networks, managing to captivate millions of followers with her spicy photos and daring poses.

The daughter of the vocalist and founder of TRI has expressed her affinity for the Club América colors, because on social networks she has been seen wearing the colors of the Eagles and witnessing several matches at the monumental Azteca Stadium.

Lora made her television debut on the Lucky Ladies program, although her rise in fame began in 2019, when she began on the Acapulco Shore reality show.

