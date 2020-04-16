Celia Lora takes a bubble bath, enjoys seeing her without clothes in a jacuzzi | Instagram

There is no doubt that Celia Lora knows how to get the attention of her followers, shared a photograph where he appears taking a bubble bath in a jacuzzi completely without any garment.

It is not new that the controversial businesswoman, model and public personality share daring photographs and videos that invite you to want to see more.

It is not a secret that delights knowing that it is desired by its followers and Internet users who admire its beauty, it is a point in its favor as well she has the advantage of inviting those who see it to subscribe to their private page with the aim of acquiring more daring content.

It may interest you: Photo Celia Lora falls in love with Instagram without a bra

Lora works with professional photographers that is why your photographs They are always of quality, the combination of the setting, the posture and the play of light and shadow make each snapshot unique.

Since recently you launched your new page exclusive content and it has dedicated itself to giving it its due maintenance by sharing small samples of content, leaving it most exclusive for those who want to know its charms more thoroughly.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In the mentioned photograph it appears within a Jacuzzi It seems to be on the outside as well as being in a sunset that makes the golden tone of the snapshot stand out, further highlighting its beautiful eyes.

Look at the photo of Celia Lora, click here.

It can also be seen that he is enjoying the bubbles because his bodies are covered with them and above all, as already mentioned, the photograph is well cared for, protecting himself from possible censorship by Instagram well they are very strict about it.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“Go to my celilora.com page to see me live now, ask me for audio videos and personalized photos and chat 24/7 or subscribe to my P A T R E O N”, part of the publication that you shared.

Read also: Celia Lora takes off her bra for Instagram

.