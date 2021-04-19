Celia Lora strips her body and covers it with engagement rings to celebrate 10 million followers!



Celia Lora strips naked and covers her body with engagement rings to celebrate her 10 million followers on Instagram.

Photo: Liliana Ampudia Méndez / Grosby Group

In order to Celia lora It is not a difficult task to cause a great fuss in the social media Specially in Instagram, where the spectacular Mexican model does not hesitate to show her spectacular curves and her porcelain skin adorned by her sensual tattoos. That is why he wanted to celebrate an event as big as 10 million followers! taking off the clothes but with several engagement rings about it.

It turns out that the daughter of the famous member of “El Tri”, the rocker Alex Lora, said that: “I wanted to thank and celebrate the 10 million boyfriends and girlfriends he has on Instagram.” That’s why all this of the rings. The Playboy Mexican was lying with her body naked and on his skin the ‘jewels’. Obviously, his attributes as well as his sky blue eyes stood out to the naked eye. The also influencer that became famous through mtv reality Acapulco shore, has not stopped working hard for the last few months.

Not only does he advertise different products and brands through his social networks but he also generates content for his Youtube channel. All this without counting that it has a brand of lingerie and swimwear where it is obviously the image. In addition to going from photo session to photo session to be able to give his fans an ‘eyeball’ on a daily basis.

Just recently he published a photo next to his friend and also a model The Michelson. Both were in a pool with some tiny bikinis and that blew the imagination of a few and knocked the jawbone to the ground for others.

On the other hand, he has not stopped posting a few days that he spent in Tulum, where she promoted the hotel where she stayed but where she also had a great time surrounded by friends and of course showing off a few bikinazos from very close to the water. When it comes to sensuality and daring, Celia Lora has no competition.

Keep reading:

Lili Estefan’s daughter, Lina Luaces, becomes a professional model at 18

VIDEO: Enrique Guzmán kisses his daughter Alejandra Guzmán on the mouth

Khloé Kardashian highlighted all her attributes with a blue bodysuit and said she was an ‘Avatar’

Everything transparent! Alexa Dellanos barely covered her breasts and so she was seen on Instagram

Marc Anthony’s Undue Concert Chaos. Fans ask for their money and the singer promises the free concert