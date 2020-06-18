Celia Lora shows off her flirty sports outfit on her official Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, is well known for being one of the most beloved and beautiful in Mexico and this time she wanted to delight us with some photographs in which her pretty figure appears in a flirtatious sports outfit.

The pretty girl looks spectacular in all the outfits she has used, however, this one is very special, since it is the one that accompanies her in her moments of exercise indoors, as well as to hang out inside.

This is her last Instagram photograph of her body in two positions, one a little more in profile and the other with her back to the rear, with which she wanted to highlight her rear and pamper those who faithfully follow her.

He managed to gather more than 104 thousand people who gave him their respective likes in a few hours since the session was a complete success.

It is worth mentioning that Celia has been looking for the best places and angles to photograph herself indoors, since not being able to go out limits the matter a little, she would prefer to be in a professional set or some exotic place, however she has to wait a little longer.

Celia has announced that she is also dedicated to having a private page where through a small monthly amount you can have access to exclusive photos and videos, you can even chat with her.

Although the idea is that users have access only to what they share there and with them, it seems that certain Internet users have dedicated themselves to making such content public.

In her Twitter account in which she has not been active for a long time, several users have commented on her wall how beautiful she is, they greet her and even ask her certain things.

For many Internet users it is normal to see her show off her figure with little or no clothing, however, it is really impressive to see her without production around her, literally to see her in the natural.