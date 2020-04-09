Celia Lora shows off her charms in a wild photograph of a horse on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Celia Lora showed one of her wildest photographs on her official Instagram account, where she was able to express how much she misses freedom, such as being able to walk by the sea on a horse.

This is one of his last photographs in which he took the opportunity to show off his charms in a very unconventional way.

The photography was very well produced and in it we can see Celia riding on the seashore, next to a sunset, being very well illuminated by the photographer, who was in charge of freezing that moment which Celia now wishes she could be living .

In the description of her photograph she wrote: “Wild horses could not drag me away, wild, wild horses could not drag me away,” referring to the image in which she proved to be an adventurer who enjoys exotic activities such as horseback riding. Beach.

The young woman has shown that she is at home taking care of herself, uploading a series of daring photographs with which she has consented to her followers, however, it is very remarkable how much she misses being able to travel and enjoy the world because it was something that she normally toward.

Last year we were able to observe how he traveled to various places, both within Mexico and outside the country. One of his visits to Chernobyl even went very viral, where he posed in one of the most dangerous places in the world.

The young woman is both controversial and beautiful, so being the center of attention is very easy. His fans are very grateful that he does not forget them and continues to share his best photos on his account, where it is clear that he will keep up to date, even motivating his followers who are also taking care of themselves at home.

It should also be remembered that Celia Lora has exclusive content, something that she considers quite useful in these moments of social distancing.

