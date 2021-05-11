Celia Lora shows off her attributes while enjoying the Riviera Maya

The Mexican model Celia lora She never tires of showing off her curvy body while enjoying a few days on the beaches of the Riviera maya, and this was revealed by sharing some images of how well he passed through the waters of the Mexican Caribbean.

And it is that the singer’s daughter Alex Lora, is one of the most active celebrities on social networks, especially on Instagram, so she takes every opportunity to delight her fans, showing every day her shapely body.

Celia Lora shows off her enormous attributes



On this occasion, the Mexican model, who has appeared in playboy magazine shared an image where he boasts his great attributes, while his body is covered by the warm waters of the Mexican Caribbean.

“Thank you so much @theyachtexperiences 😍🛥⚓️🌊🌴🌞 for an incredible day you have to meet him !! @ virela.mx #puertoaventuras #xpuha #rivieramaya #mexico #quintanaroo ”, the young Mexican model wrote on her Instagram account.

Conquer the influencer of Instagram users

Lora shows off her charms covered with a turquoise blue bikini, with prints of birds, such as tuca and hummingbird, that frame their voluptuous anatomy, while enjoy the sea.

The video seems to be made by professionals where the beauty of the Mexican beaches of the southern state of Cancun, so it seems to be more promotional images of the company The Yacht Experiences, than a simple video showing the place.

Enjoying the Mexican Caribbean

In another of the images, Celia Lora appears with another young woman, posing very sexy, showing off her striking bikini top and wearing denim shorts.

And is that the mexican influencer Without a doubt, he knows how to take advantage of his image, and he not only spent a few days in the Mexican Caribbean.

Celia for the adult audience



The 37-year-old model has become even more famous for her page for the adult audience, where she has no qualms about showing too much and leave nothing to the imagination of the male audience.

He has even participated in several programs where the temperature has risen as it is in Acapulco Shore, where he has shown his well-rounded body without hesitation.

Celia is the daughter of the famous Mexican singer Alex Lora, leader of the rock band “El Tri”, which has more than 50 years of musical career, and is one of the favorite bands in his country.

