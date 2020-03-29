Celia Lora shows her rear and her body through the window of her house on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous model Celia Lora, daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, has already shown us the importance of staying in her home protected and taking care not to spread the coronavirus that has us in quarantine, so she has plenty of free time to take daring photographs from home.

This time she did it by being in one of her most beautiful and seductive underwear sets.

The photograph is another one of the best received, since that group had already shown it but not in this way, since it is also next to a window showing its beauty, allowing the city to see its beautiful attributes, which have made it Most of his followers are on the lookout for his twitter or instagram, because on both sites he presumes them and sometimes without censorship.

The beautiful woman ended up gathering 230 thousand likes, in a snapshot where Celia boasts her beauty and a pretty flirtatious face, one of the main photographs in her “series”: “photos at home”.

Celia could have her comment box full of flattery, however she has it closed to avoid harassment and inconvenience, since previously some users came to insult or harass her strongly, because even if she uploads daring photos Celia demands strong respect.

Celia Lora shares the importance of having to entertain herself in these moments of social distancing, so she spends uploading content for her fans, since she wants them to keep themselves safe in their homes with good content.

Celia is participating as a representative in Acapulco Shore and also participating in some MTV activities, so we can see some of her content on her Instagram, where she also revealed that the new season of the series will arrive very soon, where we can probably watch her. too.

To cope with this crisis, Celia recommends that you consume its exclusive, private and uncensored content, since it ensures that it can serve to entertain yourself in these moments of social distancing.

