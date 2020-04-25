Celia Lora shows her chest out the window to the entire city and on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous model and daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, Celia Lora, is in full quarantine locked in her house, so her ideas are running out and this time she decided to exploit the social network and the entire city showing her chest through the window.

He did it in his last publication where he was almost censored by the application, since almost all of his chest is seen completely.

The photograph is on his official Instagram account, where we can see it only in a few small breeches with which he has enjoyed the confinement, however, he is completely missing the exterior since he normally traveled a lot.

To pass the time and get some sponsors, Celia has been promoting various contests, some of her own content and another of brands that contact her, as she is super good to attract attention.

He has promoted from soaps, patisseries and even raffled one of his private Playboy magazines, where he appears on the cover, since he decided to autograph it and take advantage of the time at home to do other types of activities with his fans.

She even had an interview in Ventaneando through Zoom, something that several celebrities are doing, because there is no other way, since leaving the house has become something of a lot of risk and she prefers to take care of herself and others.

Celia’s followers are very important to her, so she has recommended that they look for something to do while they are at home. Despite how much she enjoys her new pages, she hoped to be able to sell some of her bikinis, since she has her own brand and hoped to have the best of her time.

It is important to know that Celia Lora is participating as the leader of Acapulco Shore, which is why she has mentioned that the chapters will come soon to entertain us, because at this moment any launch of a film series or television program is very well received, since it is the option We have left to spend time avoiding going outside, something that we have been asked on several occasions and not many people are paying attention.

.