Celia Lora showed it all in her most flirty lingerie from her closet for Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous Mexican model, Celia Lora, has toured her house in search of the best places to take pictures and discovered that something very curious happens in her closet because the lack of light and the entrance to it Create a rather interesting effect apart from being quite a private place.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

The beautiful model to allow her followers photographs in lingerie of different poses, colors and shapes. Always looking to do something new with the resources at hand.

This time it is a photograph that plays a lot with light, in which Celia can be seen holding one of her perfumes in her closet and wearing a super daring black lingerie, which barely covered her attributes, as she almost escape him.

You may also be interested: Demi Rose wore her smallest blouse with which she delighted her Instagram followers

The photo gathered 168 thousand I like in a few hours, because her rear and her exposed chest have been enough to gather thousands on Instagram, in the official account of the model that has become a symbol of beauty.

Click here to see Lora’s daring photograph

Celia Lora is considered by many to be one of the most beautiful women in Mexico and they share it in their stories, making the beautiful woman also share and thank her.

Read also: Alexa Dellanos like a princess is styled by professionals in a cute Instagram video

In these days of estrangement, he has taken the opportunity to promote various businesses, as well as to enjoy the products he receives from them, since to promote them they send him various articles and he shows them as a sign of cooperation.

Celia Lora has stayed at home and it is evident that her photos focus within her, however, she has achieved a lot to be a single place where she does them, because creativity has come to her and she has searched for the best places for snapshots.

Posing lingerie has become her specialty, so it is likely that she will continue in that area and perhaps later launch her own brand, since in the absence of the beach her bikinis have stopped selling for obvious reasons.