Celia Lora shares a photo with a bad boy on top and shows it off

The controversy Celia lora shared a new photo in his account Instagram where she appears wearing a bad boy on top of her.

For years that the model and businesswoman she is a woman who moves a lot in the controversy because it attracts attention with any of its actions.

The beautiful model He surprised everyone with a photograph that made it difficult to be the center of attention and more in these moments of confinement, so the famous will continue to give content to his fans to avoid boredom.

Looking quite thin, she shared a photograph where she is sitting on the floor, wearing a shirt of one of the baddest boys in the cinema, Chucky, one of the most iconic characters in horror movies of the 90’s.

Celia Lora, daughter of Alex Lora of the group the Tri, is at home keeping watch over this pandemic that has most of the population in quarantine, so he decided to take off his clothes at the window to help his fans a little in one of his publications.

It should be remembered that the young woman prefers to avoid comments on her photos, as she has not accepted for some months to write her Instagram, thanks to the fact that they harassed and attacked her on several occasions.

Celia has been known for a long time for his peculiar character and way of living which does not seem to care what other people think.

The also businesswoman ventured into the world of swimsuits, which are made for women with large breasts.

Sometimes it is difficult to find something to suit you for the simple fact of having a large bust and not just any garment “accommodates us“Thanks to her line, many women will be able to enjoy the beach.

On his social networks there are plenty of daring photographs, but so far only in Twitter It is where he has put pictures quite risque.

