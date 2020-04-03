Celia Lora sends peculiar greeting to reporter of Show News | INSTAGRAM

On her visit to Mazatlán in late February, the famous Celia Lora saluted one of the Show News reporters, this is me, her server who is in charge of sharing Celia’s best photographs.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The famous model was visiting the port of Mazatlán Sinaloa for the recordings of the new season of MTV’s Acapulco Shore and enjoying the fun in a club before they were closed.

Celia Lora is well known for being an irreverent woman who doesn’t feel sorry for anything, so her way of expressing herself is quite free. The pretty model was in a club enjoying a few drinks with one of her friends from the port.

You may also be interested: Camila Sodi, is captured very affectionate hanging from the neck of her lover.

While he was enjoying the night, one of our most reliable sources (my girlfriend) met the young woman, telling her what it was about Show News and specifically about an editor who usually makes notes on her, me.

The greeting was quite funny and peculiar because Celia did not hesitate to express herself with some very funny words: “Alfonso, I love you today, love. That happens to you for not coming with your wife to mre m # n. I send you a kiss, but .. you pel @ st3 “, he recorded in the video addressed to the reporter.

Read also: Celia Lora got rid of her clothes in a daring photo from home for Instagram

The video was a funny moment in which we could say that I also send greetings to our readers, because if we were not in that club on that particular day, we ended up missing the opportunity to meet her in person.

It should be remembered that that same night Celia Lora made a live broadcast in which she stated that she had had a very bad experience at her hotel where she was staying. Well, she confessed that in those days she had a very bad treatment by the employees of the same hotel, attacking her and disrespecting her and her friend.

I leave you the video of the greeting here, for now we are enjoying your daring photographs from home, because in these times of social distancing it is what it offers us as entertainment, at least while we wait for the chapters of Acapulco Shore.

.