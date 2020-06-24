Celia Lora seems to boast that she is not wearing underwear | Instagram

Something that the thousands of followers of Celia Lora can agree on is that its attractiveness it has no equal because each time it shares more daring photos like the recent one in which it seems not to carry underwear put.

Whether it is with a swimsuit, little, much or no clothing Celia always makes the eyes go towards her figure because thanks to its attributes it causes everyone to turn to see it.

Shortly after the pandemic caused by the coronavirus Celia Lora began, she set out to help small businesses so that they had more consumers when offering their services at home.

Practically every day he is sharing through his stories some product that has been brought to his house is really a work that surely he is very grateful for the local businesses.

Not only products are those that the model has taken advantage of but also some clothing is really impressive to see how they consentIt was thanks to a company that sent her an outfit tailored to the model that we realized what had happened.

Posing on your account Instagram Celia was very excited boasting what they had sent her an outfit made up of a sweatshirt and pants that appear to be leggings like lycra fabric, which caused her figure to be marked.

Celia is posing as they say three-quarters, so you can perfectly see her rear and front, it is in her that you can see that does not wear underwear well it shows with the naked eye.

The also businesswoman, from an exclusive line of swimsuits, makes it very clear that she wears little or a lot of clothes can always look provocative and striking because her beauty and personality are unmatched.

