Celia Lora reveals her chest with an elegant and cute outfit on Instagram | INSTAGRAM

The famous daughter of Alex Lora del Tri and now model and Instagram star Celia Lora is one of the influencers who knows how to pamper her fans, she is used to uploading the very daring photographs with which she ends up delighting them.

This time it was no exception, because he wanted to pamper everyone with a photograph in which he appears wearing one of his most elegant and beautiful outfits, with which he ended up displaying his chest and leaving everyone with a square eye.

The young woman takes advantage of the great attention she has to promote various stores, receiving in exchange gifts such as her suit in which she was shown.

It is a very tight and thin black palazzo, with which he could not help showing off his beautiful attributes, with which he has conquered millions on the social network.

The fans who are aware of everything that comes up, went crazy with such beautiful photographs, because despite being locked up at home Celia seeks to pamper them and will not stop until they succeed.

Lately, he has had to stay at home like everyone else, so he has commented that he misses being able to go out, since he usually spends traveling so it is very strange not to be able to do so.

The description of her photography expressed the enormous desire she has to go for a tattoo, since she also very much enjoys this art, in which she draws pictures on her skin and demonstrates her rock side, since it is no small thing to be the daughter of the famous leader of the Tri.

Celia is also very excited about the recording of Acapulco Shore during her visit to Mazatlán, which is why she has said several times that it is being edited at the moment and we will soon have it on our screens.

The launch of Acapulco Shore could be something very big, since in these moments of social distancing any type of entertainment and premiere is very good for users, since they are a bit bored to see the same thing. They have even changed platforms affecting a bit to the ones they normally used.

