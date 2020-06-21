Celia Lora raises the temperature with her discovered red lingerie | Instagram

The beautiful model, businesswoman and public figure Celia Lora once again raised the temperature of her followers with a daring photograph in her Instagram.

There is no doubt that each new publication is synonymous with sighs and high temperatures In her followers, even though Lora blocked her comment box, they were full of indecent and provocative words.

In the photograph It can be seen with an extravagant outfit, red lace and tight that in several publications we have seen her delight the pupils.

It may interest you: Celia Lora shows off her flirty sports outfit on her official Instagram

This photograph may be part of an old session because we have already seen its cute and tight bodysuit In other photographs although in different poses, this time we can enjoy its attributes because the body has a great neckline that leaves nothing to the imagination.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

She herself has made public that she dedicates herself to publishing exclusive content on a private page where through a small monthly amount you can have access to photographs and exclusive videos You can even chat with her at any time of the day.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Although this time he did not mention his page in the publication, many of his automatic followers know for sure that there will be new content.

Look at the photo of Celia Lora, click here.

Celia Lora is not only dedicated to being a model, she is also a businesswoman because she has a line of exclusive swimwear for women with great attributes It is something that she knows very well because throughout her life she had to live with this problem.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Despite the current pandemic Celia has not stopped being active on her social networks, she has even collaborated with small businesses to promote your products through their social networks, in order to help local businesses and continue working despite the decrease in customer traffic.

Read also: Celia Lora is uncovered in a new photograph in lingerie and cap for her Instagram