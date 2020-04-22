Celia Lora raffles an autographed magazine to the subscribers of her new private page | INSTAGRAM

The famous model and daughter of Alex Lora del Tri, Celia Lora, is in full promotion of her private page as well as her new patreon, 2 places where you can have a much closer approach with the famous young woman, with quite exclusive content.

Through his stories on his official Instagram account, he uploaded a video in which he tells us about all the benefits that we can get if we join his official page and his patreon, which although they are 2 different places have quite extensive benefits.

If you join her official website CeliLora.com, you can have conversations all day with Celia, because there she promises to be in contact with the subscribers, since she wants to consent and accompany them right now where it is super important to have talks even if they are virtual and if it’s better with her.

She also invited us to her new patreon account, where she also has personalized videos and photos, super daring and without any censorship, also revealing that she has a draw for a playboy magazine where she appears on the cover, which by the way is autographed by herself.

It is a great opportunity for her fans to become part of their subscription pages, since Lora ensures that they will have everything to entertain themselves and have an incredible time even in these difficult times of quarantine.

Celia’s followers are very important to her, so she has recommended that they look for something to do while they are at home. Despite how much she enjoys her new pages, she hoped to be able to sell some of her bikinis, since she has her own brand and hoped to have the best of her time.

Recall that Celia Lora is participating as the leader of Acapulco Shore, for which she has mentioned that the chapters will soon come to entertain us, since at this moment any movie, series or television program launch is very well received, since it is the option that It remains to pass the time to avoid going outside, something that we have been asked on several occasions and not many people are paying attention.

