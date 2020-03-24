Celia Lora puts two cupcakes covering their intimacies | Instagram

The famous model and influencer Celia Lora shared a new image on her official account of Instagram where he reveals his intimacy covered with two cupcakes.

Known for being a rather controversial model, Celia Lora does not mind being the center of attention and being in the tabloids from newspapers or magazines.

Lora captivates her followers with each of her posts on their social networks, does nothing but surprise day by day.

It may interest you: Photo Celia Lora is presumed to be in support of the Coronavirus

There is no doubt that she is considered one of the most beautiful women in Mexico and especially the most daring.

In the photograph he appears wearing a lingerie model Really tiny, it could be said that it adorns the list of the smallest that she has worn, and of course any garment that the model uses on her bust will look really small.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

The model can only be seen from the top, it is completely transparent and can see a little of its intimate parts, however this is covered by a cupcake wearing a cherry on top in each of its attributes.

Photography is in black and white what gives it a detail could be said to be even romantic due to the pose in which the sea-green-eyed model is found.

In addition to being a model and appearing on the cover of magazines recognized as Play boyCelia has ventured into the business sector.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

He recently launched a swimsuit line for women with enough breasts, which she knows quite well, although at the moment there are few models that she is presenting, it is expected that they will be a complete success, Good luck Celia!

Look at Celia Lora’s photo, click here.

Something characteristic of the pretty businesswoman is that she is a fairly open and above all humble person something that not all celebrities have.

Read also: Celia Lora seduces her followers on Instagram without a bra

.