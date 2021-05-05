Celia Lora poses without clothes and shows off her charms in a suggestive photo

From the back and without any garment on, the controversial and exuberant participant of the reality show Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora, amazed his thousands of followers in social media, posing as provocative in a suggestive photo where she showed off her curves and striking tattoos that adorn her skin.

With a most flirty and lascivious look, Celia warmed up the spirits of the fans she has in an alternate account dedicated only to content related to the famous MTV reality show, which has just premiered its eighth season.

“The bitch,” Celia posted, using some emojis.

Currently, Celia Lora is participating in the program El Inframundo, a show of extreme challenges that is broadcast on Channel 5, in which she could not go to the Semifinals, despite the fact that the famous model arrived with the best attitude by declaring that no one it would stop her.

Celia Lora is one of the most popular models on social networks, managing to captivate millions of followers with her spicy photos and daring poses.

Lora made her television debut on the Lucky Ladies program, although her rise in fame began in 2019, when she started on the Acapulco Shore reality show.