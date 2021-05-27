Celia Lora poses in bed with a daring red lace bodysuit

Tremendous and irreverent like her alone, the controversial and stunning participant of Acapulco Shore, Celia Lora, He left his thousands of followers on social networks with their mouths open by hanging a spicy and flirtatious photograph in which he posed on the bed wearing a red and lace bodysuit.

On her knees and posing with her gaze towards the sheets, Celia Lora showed her tremendous attributes in a daring and tight red bodysuit, which made her curves even more pronounced, leaving her Instagram fans delighted.

Follow me, Lora published in an alternate account dedicated to material related to reality.

In addition to this photograph, the daughter of the rocker and founder of the TRI band, Alex Lora, posted another photograph a few days ago in a rather suggestive pose, resting in a hammock and wearing a tiny two-piece swimsuit.

Lora is currently participating in the eighth season of the famous MTV reality show in Mexico, where she makes a great ‘dumbbell’ with her friend Ignacia Michelson, two of the hottest members of the Acapulco Shore Mansion.

