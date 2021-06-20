Celia Lora poses as flirtatious in ‘spicy’ photography on the bed

Celia Lora, the former ‘Boss’ of the reality show Mtv ‘Acapulco Shore’ has once again stolen the attention of its loyal followers on social networks, by showing its most seductive and daring side in a peculiar place.

Via Instagram, the 37-year-old Mexican model and daughter of Tri Alex Lora’s vocalist spread the image where she poses on the bed, revealing all her tremendous charms dressed in a tight red bodysuit.

“If you don’t have a filler, subscribe to my ONL Y. find me as celialoraoficial / celialoravip & celilora.com # méxico #cdmx,” he wrote.

In less than an hour of publication, he has received more than 21 likes from his more than nine million followers on Instagram, where they show their great admiration for the beauty of the Mexican Celia Lora.

It should be noted that after being the head of the house in seasons 6 and 7 of ‘Acapulco Shore’, the model Celia Lora remains part of the Shore family being part of the ‘Acapulco Shock’ program hosted by ‘Faisy’ and that airs every Thursday at 11:00 pm Central Mexico time on MTV.

