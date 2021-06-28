Celia Lora offers her OnlyFans with a tremendous 50% discount | Instagram

The Mexican model Celia Lora recently shared a flirty publication with which more than one of her fans will have been more than excited because she was promoting her account OnlyFans with a discount of fifty percent.

Wearing garments made with fine lace Celia lora who is known for being an excellent businesswoman, model and now also youtuber has become a celebrity and star of social networks.

This type of discounts on exclusive content pages has fans of the daughter of Alex Lora extremely excited, just for the opportunity to see a little more of her figure.

A few months ago he decided to start selling this type of content, but he did not do it on this platform, he used another, in which he by the way claimed that he was doing quite well, later he also decided to open an account in which we have seen several personalities of the Internet have decided to launch, we will show you some names right away.

Cardi B Bella Thorne Noelia Anastasia Kvitko Elsa Jean Lana Rhoades Ana Cheri Mia Khalifa Demi Rose Yanet García

Like Celia Lora, the stars mentioned above have decided to take advantage of their content, previously some of her boasted this type of content on their social networks, however, having the possibility of making a profit with these images, they decided to take advantage of it.

It was on June 26 that he published this photograph on his official Twitter account, where he is shown with a flirty transparent lace set that, if it were not for the edition that he has, his enormous charms could be seen without complications, which are a little to the sight of his fans.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTO.

Although many people would believe that the type of exclusive content that is shared on the platform is exclusive for adults, in reality there are also other personalities who share another type of market such as musicians, chefs, artists and enthusiasts, although in reality it is mostly known for the photos and videos uploaded from tone.

The Mexican model and businesswoman throughout her career has stood out for showing her exquisite figure and especially her enormous charms, the most characteristic feature of her body, in addition to her beautiful blue eyes and magnetic personality that she continues to delight her millions of followers.