Celia Lora misses going on a trip, we remember her best bikini photo in Mérida | INSTAGRAM

The beautiful model Celia Lora is used to spending most of her time traveling and enjoying her money since it is not anything to be the daughter of Alex Lora.

In these moments of social distancing, he has revealed several occasions that he is at home taking care of himself and has expressed how much he misses being able to go out and specifically travel, since it is one of the activities he enjoys most in life.

This time, based on this idea, and as we know how strange it is to be able to walk in a bikini through some exotic place, we remember some of his best photographs showing his beauty in a swimsuit.

This first photograph was uploaded in September of last year on one of her adventures in Mérida, Yucatán, since the young woman knows the beauty and cultural wealth that Mexico has in her country, so she has explored it and enjoyed everything she can , whether they are restaurants, archaeological sites and most importantly the party.

Click here to see the daring photograph of Celia Lora

In this snapshot we can see Celia wearing a red bikini, next to a very nice pool and wearing her slim figure with which she always seeks to pamper her faithful followers.

In a second photo, in which Celia was walking through Los Angeles California, we can see her in a bikini with a very peculiar print, which could not cover her great attributes, something that quite caught the attention of her fans at the time.

Click here to see the photograph

Her followers are very important to Celia, so she has recommended that they look for something to do while they are at home, it is a difficult time for everyone and she knows it.

Recently she has recommended everyone to join her exclusive content, she considers it one of the best options to entertain herself, although in reality she hoped to be able to sell some of her bikinis, since she has her own brand and hoped to have the best in these dates.

