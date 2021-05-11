Celia Lora makes a mischievous confession: “I don’t know how to pose with clothes”

Celia lora will pose again in the magazine Playboy late 2021 to celebrate 10 years since the first time he showed his naked body in said publication, as he affirms that it is easier for him to photograph himself without clothes.

“When I have photos, I don’t know how to pose with clothes. It sounds like ‘pulled’, but by God I’m like ‘I don’t know what to do’, ‘naked’ I know what I’m bringing because I’m thinking more ‘Will I look paunchy?’, You know that everything looks different or it looks wrinkled or I don’t know what, then there I am hallucinating“.

The daughter of Alex Lora, leader of the group El Tri, is happy with her body and although she had surgery a few years ago to reduce the size of her bust, she does not recommend that they do so.

“When I was 24 I took off; I was 38DD and now I’m 36DD, but that’s when I gain weight. I do not recommend it and it is a huge stupidity, if the laser did not exist (to remove the scar) I would not do Playboy; and not just that, it’s silly because when you gain weight they grow back, then don’t do it and it hurts horrible! ”.

Celia will act for the first time and will be next to Sebastián Zurita in a series for Amazon.

“She is a character named Celia and I appear in several chapters, she is very cool! I am very happy with that. And more with Zurita, who I love him very much, and I respect his family a lot too, I’m very happy. I think it’s very ‘me’, that is, I’m at the ped… at a party, things like that ”.

Carolina Sandoval responds: “Irony that some do not support you because of the way you are and others love you for being who you are”